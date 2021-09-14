LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- State contracts approved in a recent Nevada Transportation Board of Directors meeting are projected to support hundreds of jobs while helping provide a transportation system to keep Nevada safe and connected.
A projected 446 jobs will be supported for one year by the highway contracts and agreements reviewed as part of the meeting. More than 4,200 job years have been supported by the state transportation contracts and agreements approved since October 2020.
State road improvements reviewed at this month’s state transportation board meeting include:
- Improve 23 miles of Interstate 15 from the Logandale/Overton interchange to near Lower Flat Top Drive in Mesquite, including pavement preservation, as well as roadside drainage improvements
- Resurface 11 miles of State Route 165 between Boulder City and Searchlight in Clark County
- Routine exterior concrete bridge maintenance/repairs on I-580 near Villanova Drive in Washoe County
The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) contracts were thoroughly reviewed against NDOT engineering estimates and include disadvantaged business enterprise participation goals. Construction start dates vary for each project.
Council of Economic Advisers formulas were used to estimate the number of direct, indirect and induced jobs. It is estimated that every $1 invested in public transportation projects can generate between $2 and $6 in local economic activity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.