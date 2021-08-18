LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County is looking for participants for their 20th annual Life in Death Festival.
The festival is taking place at Winchester Cultural Center November 1-2 from 5 - 9 p.m.
The center is looking for participants in food and craft vendors, ofrendas, calaveras, and a Day of the Dead art exhibit.
The food vendor booth costs for a 10’x10’ is $290 and a 10’x20’ is $560. The craft vendor booth costs for a 10’x10’ is $160 and a 10’x20’ is $320. Tables and chairs are not included and tents will be provided for food vendors only.
The deadline for applications are below:
- Food and craft vendors: Friday, September 10
- Ofrendas: Wednesday, October 13
- Calavaras: Friday, October 15
Applications can be picked up in person at the Winchester Cultural Center or online.
