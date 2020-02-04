LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Eight units were destroyed during a two-alarm apartment complex fire in the west Las Vegas Valley Tuesday afternoon, according to Las Vegas fire officials.
Witnesses said the fire originated on the outdoor balcony of a second-floor unit of Lantana Aparments just before 2 p.m., Las Vegas Fire and Rescue Spokesman Tim Szymanski said.
Fire officials believe the wind contributed to the rapid movement of the fire located at 6501 West Charleston, between Rainbow Boulevard and Torrey Pines Drive. A wind tunnel formed and brought the blaze to another area of the complex.
An estimated 75 firefighters responded to the blaze. Responding units formed a water curtain to attack the blaze from above with ladders.
No injuries were reported. The fire was knocked down about 2:42 p.m. The number of people displaced by the fire is unknown.
Crews remain on scene to identify hot spots, Szymanski said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Bulk of fire KNOCKED DOWN, master streams in operation, fire is under control, will not spread. Crews did an excellent job of keeping it from spreading to nearby bldgs. #PIO1NEWS pic.twitter.com/eYNq7QoUMO— Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) February 4, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.