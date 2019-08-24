HENDERSON (FOX5) -- The Henderson Fire Department said two adults died after an apartment fire early Saturday morning.
HFD spokesperson Kathleen Richards said crews were called to the 2000 block of Ramrod Avenue, near South Mountain Vista Street and Sunset Road, about 1:20 a.m.
The cause of the fire was under investigation, but Richards said two people had died. One person was taken to University Medical Center for smoke inhalation.
No other details were immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
