LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Records continue to be set for home prices in Southern Nevada, according to a new report from Las Vegas Realtors.
LVR said the median price of an existing single-family home in Southern Nevada in May was $385,000. That tops the previous record set in April of $375,000 and is up 22.2% from $315,000 a year ago.
The median price of condos was $205,000, up from $185,000 in May 2020.
“Like the previous month, these statistics benefit from a comparison to a time last year when our housing market was hit especially hard by the pandemic,” 2021 LVR President Aldo Martinez said. “It remains to be seen how much higher these prices can go in the coming months, since we’re reaching a point where more first-time and entry-level buyers are being priced out of the market.”
Martinez said it seems unlikely that prices will fall anytime soon, but that its more likely that people will end up renting homes instead.
The prices pair with continued low supply. While LVR considers a six-month supply a balanced market, the Las Vegas area only has a one-month supply of homes. Martinez said it's been "many years" since Southern Nevada saw a six-month housing supply.
Local home sales are on pace to exceed last year's total, LVR reported.
