LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An anonymous donor made Christmas come early for some Las Vegas families this week when they paid off about $2,500 in layaways.
A Walmart representative confirmed to FOX5 that the secret Santa slipped in Tuesday, Dec. 4 to pay off the orders for about 10-15 people.
The Walmart where it happened is in the northwest valley, near Durango Drive and Tropical Parkway.
The representative said this happens a lot more around the holidays, including the day before in Michigan, as reported by FOX5 sister station WNEM.
