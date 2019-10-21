LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Local and Clark County School District police will highlight an increase in school-related crashes with a pedestrian enforcement event later this week.
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, CCSD Police, community ambulance and advocates will join forces for the annual Halloween Pedestrian Enforcement from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to a news release. The event will target students traveling to James Cashman Middle School on foot and bike, as well as drivers who don't watch for students. Correct behavior will be rewarded.
So far during the 2019-2020 school year, 21 students have been struck in Clark County and 16 in Washoe County, the release said.
Vulnerable road users are in the most danger this time of year because daylight is shorter, according to the release.
Authorities expect the upcoming Nevada Day weekend to see a larger-than-normal party scene this weekend, the weekend before midweek trick-or-treating.
Officers from LVMPD and Clark County School District will be reminding drivers of the rules, the release said. Volunteers from community safety organizations will educate the children.
