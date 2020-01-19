LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two animals died after a house fire in North Las Vegas early Sunday morning.
North Las Vegas Fire Department said the fire happened just after midnight Jan. 19 in the 3000 block of Austin Pale Avenue near Losee Road and East Centennial Parkway.
When firefighters arrived, they found smoke and flames coming from the garage, NLVFD said. Clark County Fire Department assisted in putting out the fire.
NLVFD said no one was injured but two animals died in the home. Red Cross was called to the home to assist six displaced residents.
The fire is currently under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.