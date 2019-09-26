LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Animal Foundation announced it would be partnering with Maddie's Pet Adoption Days, and would be waiving all adoption fees for pets.
Maddie's Pet Adoption Days are part of a statewide campaign, Maddie's Pet Project in Nevada, that aims to "elevate the status and well-being of cats and dogs across the state through partnerships that increase adoptions from animal shelters and improve access to veterinary care in underserved areas," a statement from Animal Foundation said.
The Pet Adoption Days will be held at the shelter on Sept. 27 and 28. The Animal Foundation is located at 655 North Mojave Road, or the PetSmart Everyday Adoption Center at 286 West Lake Mead Parkway in Henderson.
Those looking to adopt can stop by any time between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. to meet the shelter pets.
Animal Foundation said the free adoptions will include spay/neuter surgery, microchip and up-to-date vaccines. A city/government fee of $10 may apply.
According to Kimberly Wade, Campaign Manager of Maddie’s Pet Project in Nevada, this latest adoption promotion is the fourth in a series of statewide, semi-annual, free pet adoption events, with previous events being hugely successful and placing as many as 4,200 pets with new families.
"Participating shelters and rescues are able to waive the fees because we are essentially sponsoring these pets, awarding $200 for every dog or cat adopted to the group they came from," she said.
To search for adoptable pets, please visit Animal Foundation's website.
