LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The remaining English and French bulldogs that were rescued from a house fire in North Las Vegas will soon be available for adoption from The Animal Foundation.
The shelter announced an upcoming online promotion for the bulldog adoptions. According to a release from the shelter, the promotion will begin on Nov. 1 at 11 a.m. A third-party bidding system will administer entries for the adoptions.
Only one dog per household can be adopted through the online drawing. Anyone who wishes to participate in the promotion can purchase an unlimited amount of entries per household until 5 p.m. on Nov. 5.
"Given the overwhelming interest on the part of the community, we are very excited to welcome the public to celebrate the journey of these 12 rescued dogs who remain at the shelter and begin the process of helping them find loving homes," said Christine Robinson, CEO of the shelter. "This online promotion has been designed to give everyone an equal chance to adopt."
The $250 entry fee to enter the online promotion will serve as the adoption fee for the winners, the shelter said.
Spay/neuter, microchip, up-to-date vaccines, a starter bag of food and a voucher for a complimentary wellness exam at participating veterinary hospitals would also be included.
According to the shelter, the cost for entry will also allow non-winners to adopt any pet for free from The Animal Foundation, for free, starting on Nov. 11 till March 31, 2020.
The online promotion ends on Nov. 5 at 5 p.m. and winners will be notified via email and by phone the next day, the shelter said. The official rules can be found on The Animal Foundation's website.
The shelter is located at 655 North Mojave Road.
