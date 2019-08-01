LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Animal Foundation's cat population is at capacity, and the shelter is offering an adoption special in hopes of finding forever homes for dozens of adult cats.
Free cat adoptions begin Friday and will include spay/neuter surgery, microchip and up-to-date vaccines, according to a news release. A city/government fee of up to $10 may apply.
Prospective cat parents can visit between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. at the new Engelstad Family Adoption Center, 655 N. Mojave Road, to meet the pets.
To search for adoptable pets, please visit animalfoundation.com.
