LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Animal Foundation said it has had 190 stray animals come in to the shelter since July 5.
About 50 animals were returned to owners over the weekend.
According to shelter spokesperson Kelly Leahy, the number is down from past years, but not significantly. She said they expect more to come in.
ORIGINAL REPORT
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Animal Foundation said it would waive reclaiming fees on all lost and stray animals that end up at the shelter during the Fourth of July holiday.
"As you put the final touches on your celebration, please take time to consider your pets," said Zoie Keast, assistant director of operations at The Animal Foundation. "The increased anxiety and panic caused by fireworks or other loud noises may cause them to jump a fence or run away to find safety, so it’s important to leave your pet inside the comfort of your home."
The fees would be waived from July 3 to 10, the Foundation said in a statement. The waiver does not include confiscates, bites or other situations dictated by Animal Control.
In addition to waiving reclaiming fees, the shelter also announced a special foster program so that medium to large-sized dogs would not have to spend Independence Day alone.
"Beginning July 1, the shelter is inviting interested foster families who aren't traveling for the holiday to pick out a shelter dog to take home for a cozy, family-filled holiday vacation," the statement read. "The Animal Foundation will provide the necessary supplies as long as fosters commit to a full week of care for their holiday shelter pet."
If a foster family decides to adopt the pet, or they find someone who is interested, the shelter said it would waive the adoption fee.
