LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Animal Foundation said between July 1 and 10, the shelter took in 684 stray pets, 222 of which were reclaimed by their owners.
The shelter said the number of strays brought in was a two percent decrease in stray pet intakes during the same period on 2018.
The number of pet that were reclaimed by their owners increased by 32 percent compared to the same time last year, Animal Foundation said. Between July 1 and 10 in 2018, only saw 149 pets returned to their owners.
The shelter said on July 7 it has 190 stray animals come in to the shelter since July 5. Animal Foundation waived its reclaiming fees during the Fourth of July holiday.
The waiver did not include confiscates, bites or other situations dictated by Animal Control.
