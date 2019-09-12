LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Animal Foundation said it would offer free spay and neuter services for dogs weighing more than 30 pounds in select zip codes in the Las Vegas Valley.
The zip codes being offered this deal are 89101, 89110 and 89115, which account for the largest animal intakes at the shelter, Animal Foundation said. The surgeries are available until the end of the year and includes large breed puppies.
"Spaying and neutering is not only required by law, it’s the best way to help your dog lead a longer, healthier life," said Dr. Ken Sieranski, directory of Veterinary Services at Animal Foundation. "For male dogs, neutering them helps to prevent testicular cancer and prostate problems. He’ll be better behaved and less likely to mark his territory or run away from home, which reduces the risk of a car accident or dog fight.
"For female dogs, spaying helps prevent uterine infections and mammary tumors. Spaying before her first heat also offers the best protection from disease," Sieranski said.
Dog owners who may have questions, The Animal Foundation's will have clinic representatives available to answer questions at Broadacers Marketplace, space 7405, on Sept. 14 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Representatives will also be available at the Winchester Cultural Center during Mexican Independence Day celebrations on Sept. 15, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Eligible dog owners can contact Animal Foundation's clinic at 702-955-5918 or by email at freesn@animalfoundation.com to schedule an appointment.
