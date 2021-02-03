LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Animal Foundation on Wednesday announced a "Big Game TAILgate" for dog and cat adoptions ahead of the Super Bowl.
Starting Thursday, Feb. 4, the Animal Foundation is waiving adoption fees for adult dogs weighing 30 lbs. or more and all adult cats. The promotion will run through Sunday, Feb. 7 and applies to animals six months and older.
The adoptions include spay/neuter surgery, microchip and up-to-date vaccines. A $10 license fee may apply, according to the Animal Foundation.
Due to COVID-19, adoptions are by appointment only. Here are the steps to adopt from Animal Foundation:
- Find a pet you’re interested in adopting at animalfoundation.com/adopt-a-pet/adoption-search
- Call 702-955-5901 to make an appointment; phone lines are open every day from 9am-7pm.
- A staff member will greet you outside the front door at your appointment time
- All visitors required to wear a mask
