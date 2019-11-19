SPRINGDALE, UTAH (FOX5) -- The Angels Landing Trail at Zion National Park has reopened following a Saturday rockfall.
The park's Trail Crew removed remnants of the rockfall and the trail reopened ahead of schedule, according to a news release.
The rockfall happened on the chained section of the trail, the release said. Several unstable rocks, one the size of a refrigerator, fell and obstructed a narrow section of the trail.
Rock removal began Monday and was completed Tuesday afternoon, slightly ahead of a winter storm that is predicted to reach the park tonight, the release said.
