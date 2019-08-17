SPRINGDALE, UTAH (FOX5) -- Zion National Park announced that the Angel's Landing trail would be temporarily closed for trail repairs.
According to a release from the park, the trail is scheduled to close from 6 a.m. on Aug. 20, till 6 a.m. on Aug. 22.
The repairs on the trail include replacing posts which support the chain sections on the Angel's Landing trail.
Access to the Angel's Landing trail was still open to park guests at Scout Lookout and the West Rim Trail, the park said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.