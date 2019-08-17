Angel's Landing trail
(Courtesy: Zion National Park/National Park Service)

SPRINGDALE, UTAH (FOX5) -- Zion National Park announced that the Angel's Landing trail would be temporarily closed for trail repairs.

According to a release from the park, the trail is scheduled to close from 6 a.m. on Aug. 20, till 6 a.m. on Aug. 22.

The repairs on the trail include replacing posts which support the chain sections on the Angel's Landing trail.

Access to the Angel's Landing trail was still open to park guests at Scout Lookout and the West Rim Trail, the park said. 

