LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegans looking for their big break will get a chance to show off their talent tomorrow.
"American Idol" auditions will be held Monday at the Cambridge Recreation Center, 3930 Cambridge St., in Las Vegas.
To be eligible, contestants must be a legal U.S. resident 15 to 28 years old who is authorized to participate in the entire competition portion of "American Idol."
Click here for the full list of eligibility requirements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.