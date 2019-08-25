2018 Winter TCA - Disney/ABC

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegans looking for their big break will get a chance to show off their talent tomorrow.

"American Idol" auditions will be held Monday at the Cambridge Recreation Center, 3930 Cambridge St., in Las Vegas.

To be eligible, contestants must be a legal U.S. resident 15 to 28 years old who is authorized to participate in the entire competition portion of "American Idol."

Click here for the full list of eligibility requirements.

