LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- America First Credit Union said it would donate tickets to 1 October survivors to attend the UNLV game against Boise State on Oct. 5.
AFCU said 300 tickets were available, and would be distributed by, the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center.
"We are grateful to America First Credit Union for recognizing those impacted by this tragedy," said director of the VSRC, Tennille Pereira. "For any survivor looking for additional resources, the Resiliency Center is available by email, phone, or walk-in."
Anyone who wishes to claim a ticket can do so by calling the center at 702-455-2433 or by emailing vegasstrongresiliencycenter@clarkcountynv.gov.
The Vegas Strong Resiliency Center is open Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., except for holidays.
"After the tragic events of 1 October, UNLV was proud to be a small part of the healing process when the community came together for a Rebel football game that weekend," said UNLV director of athletics, Desiree Reed-Francois. "It is something none of us will ever forget and we applaud the efforts being made to honor survivors."
The UNLV Athletic Department will also honor service members, veterans, military doctors and first responders during the game. AFCU said union member can use their America First Visa card to get four complimentary tickets to the game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.