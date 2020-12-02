LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Amazon announced the launch of eight new facilities in Nevada, including two new delivery stations in southern Nevada and a fulfillment center in North Las Vegas.
In October, Amazon broke ground on the 885,000 square-foot fulfillment center, which is set to open in 2021. Amazon said the facility is expected to create 1,500 jobs and will use Amazon Robotics to assist associates in packing and shipping items to customers.
Five of the new buildings are delivery stations that either opened in late 2020 or will open in 2021. The delivery stations include:
- Henderson – Opening 2021
- Las Vegas – Opening 2021
- North Las Vegas – Opened Sept. 2020
- Reno – Opened Oct. 2020
- Reno – “AMXL” Fulfillment Center / Delivery Station opening in 2021
Two additional Amazon facilities opened in North Las Vegas as well:
- Merch by Amazon – Opened Sept. 2020. This services lets small businesses and brands upload custom content to be printed on apparel and electronics.
- Print on Demand – Opened Oct. 2020. This site makes books on-demand after an order is placed, alleviating publishers of upfront cost for printing book inventory.
In total, the new Amazon operations are expected to create more than 2,000 permanents full- and part-time jobs in Nevada, with a minimum $15 per hour wage.
“This is welcome news for the entire state of Nevada,” Governor Steve Sisolak said in a statement. “Amazon continues to make investments to support local communities and has become a lifeline for those in our state who have experienced job loss during the pandemic. We are grateful for Amazon's decision to expand operations across Nevada, creating thousands of career opportunities for our citizens.”
