LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- On Thursday, Amazon announced an expansion in Las Vegas, with plans to create 125 additional corporate jobs.

The company opened a new 30,000-square-foot corporate office in Town Square, where its teams support the company’s human resources organization.

To date, Amazon has created more than 3,500 full-time jobs in Nevada and has invested over $2.5 billion in the state since 2011, including infrastructure and compensation to its employees.

To mark the company’s latest investment in Nevada, Amazon is donating $100,000 to two local food bank partners.