HENDERSON (FOX5) -- Amazon is looking to open another fulfillment center in southern Nevada.
The City of Henderson announced the e-commerce site was working with Panattoni Development Co. to build a fulfillment center in west Henderson, near the Raiders's new practice facility.
According to city documents, Panattoni is building a more than 600,000-square-foot industrial building near Bruner Avenue and Bermuda Road. The facility has been dubbed "Project 56" and "Project Hope" in Henderson city documents, and has been in the works since late 2017.
City spokeswoman Kathleen Richards confirmed Amazon was working with Panattoni to build a fulfillment center in Henderson.
"The City is excited to welcome one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies on the planet to the community, bringing quality jobs and helping to strengthen and diversify southern Nevada's economy," she said. "Amazon's investment in Henderson makes our city even more attractive to similar high-caliber companies looking to relocate or expand to our area."
In November 2017, Panattoni filed a letter with the City of Henderson, claiming the project would be an office, a warehouse and distribution center for "a large internet supply company."
The area where the new fulfillment center will be located has experienced a recent construction boom.
Henderson officials approved a resolution in June that allowed the city to move forward with a direct sale of 55 acres for more than $6 million, about half the land's appraised value, for a practice facility for the Raiders.
Amazon and Panattoni could not be immediately reached for comment.
