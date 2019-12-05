LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Animal Foundation said it saw a "huge increase" in dogs who were fostered over the Thanksgiving holiday compared to last year.
As part of its Thanksgiving foster program, 41 dogs were able to leave the shelter and spend Thanksgiving with foster families. By comparison, the organization said it had only nine dogs fostered during the same time last year.
According to Animal Foundation spokeswoman Kelly Leahy, of the 41 dogs who were fostered, nearly half of the dogs were adopted permanently by their foster families. Eighteen dogs were officially adopted, Leahy said.
The program, which allowed shelter dogs to take a break from the shelter and enjoy a cozy, family-filled holiday vacation over Thanksgiving, offered free adoption costs to those who wanted to adopt the dogs following the foster stay.
"Getting out of the shelter can be both physically and mentally reinvigorating" for the animals, the Animal Foundation says. Fostering a dog, even if for a short period of time, "allows the animals to relax, de-stress, and 'be themselves.'"
The Animal Foundation provided all of the necessary supplies as long as fosters committed to a full week of care for their holiday shelter pet.
Dogs that remained at the Animal Foundation over the holiday were treated to a special Thanksgiving Day meal.
The agency said it will offer the same short-term holiday fostering program later this month for the Christmas holiday.
As part of the Christmas foster program, those interested can pick up a medium or large dog between Dec. 20-23 and keep the dog until Jan. 2.
Prospective fosters are encouraged to contact the Animal Foundation’s foster team via email at foster@animalfoundation.com to fill out an application. Once approved, the shelter foster team will help to match the most suitable dog with their holiday foster.
The Animal Foundation wasn't the only animal shelter who saw many of its dogs get adopted.
On Nov. 30, the Nevada SPCA posted on Facebook that it cleared its shelter during its Black Friday "Adopt Til You Drop" adoption event.
