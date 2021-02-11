LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Allegiant Airlines begins the first of four new nonstop routes from McCarran International Airport (LAS) Thursday.
Today, flights will take off between Las Vegas and Spokane, WA.
In the coming weeks, travelers can also book Allegiant flights between McCarran International Airport and three other destinations, including Orange County, CA on Feb. 18th, and Asheville, NC and Flint, MI on March 4th.
The new nonstop flights via McCarran will operate twice per week.
Flight days, times and fares can be found at Allegiant.com.
