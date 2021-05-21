The class of 2021 got to turn their tassels at the home of the Las Vegas Raiders.

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- While fans have yet to be permitted inside Allegiant Stadium to see the Raiders play, people will be allowed inside the stadium Friday night for another special event: a high school graduation.

Broncos Raiders Football

Allegiant Stadium is decorated for Salute to Service before an NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Faith Lutheran is hosting its 2021 graduation at Allegiant Stadium Friday night.

According to the school, it will graduate its largest senior class ever at the event, 291 students.

Each graduating senior can invite up to 10 guests, with up to 3,000 guests expected to attend the festivities.

According to a news release, graduation spectators will stay on the stadium’s lower stands, spread goal line to goal line, in their seats to enable safe  physical distancing. Students will be seated on the field level.

Images of diploma-receiving students and guest speakers will be broadcast on Allegiant Stadium’s 100,000-square-foot light-emitting-diode screen, according to the school.

Copyright 2021 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.