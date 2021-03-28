LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- You've seen it standing boldly near the Las Vegas Strip, but despite its debut months ago, few locals have actually been inside Allegiant Stadium.
Due to timing of the pandemic, Las Vegas' newest addition to the skyline had an anticlimactic start when Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis made the call to host a first season sans fans.
FOX5 caught up with an executive at Allegiant Airlines to learn more on what this wait has been like, through their eyes.
“It’s like having that perfect holiday or birthday gift, and you've gotta wait months until everyone can like unwrap it and see it. Because if you love it from the outside, you're gonna really love it from the inside. It's gonna make it all the more sweeter when we're able to open this for-real-for-real this upcoming season, ya know with, with fans there,” said Scott DeAngelo, chief marketing officer of Allegiant Airlines.
When that happens, DeAngelo said he's confident that the stadium and team's presence in Las Vegas will bring about an increase in tourism.
"The NFL asked fans, 'What city would you be most likely to follow your team to go see an away game?' Seventy million-plus said Las Vegas. Far and away like the winner, right?” said DeAngelo. “Whether it's Raider Nation coming here, whether it's visiting teams coming here, to be in the stadium and/or just be in the city on game day for all the festivities that go around it, right? Travel -- and getting here -- is gonna be a big part of what the Raiders and Allegiant Stadium are gonna be all about, once there's fans allowed.”
Next on the calendar for Allegiant Stadium: A free drive-thru COVID-19 testing event will be held at the stadium’s Gate 10, after the conclusion of Clark County School District’s spring break on April 7.
It will be hosted by the Southern Nevada Health District from from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Nothing in this story about the stadium tours that are supposedly set to begin May 1st for $59, with full behind the scenes access. It was terrible timing for the debut of the Death Star, but once Vegas is back to 100% normal and the seats are full, it will be perhaps the biggest thing to happen to Vegas since Kirk Kerkorian or Steve Wynn.
