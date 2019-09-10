LAS VEGAS — Las Vegas-based Allegiant Airlines marked its second season as the official domestic airline of the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday with the debut of exclusive VGK livery on an Airbus A319.
Each side of the aircraft features a dark gray backdrop with the Allegiant sunburst on the tail of the plane and is emblazoned with the VGK logo. On the plane's twin engines are the Vegas Golden Knights' crossed swords and four-pointed star.
“Allegiant is delighted to ‘knight up’ our aircraft and take our support for the Vegas Golden Knights to the skies,” Allegiant chief marketing officer Scott DeAngelo said. “As we extend the excitement of the Vegas Golden Knights experience to our passengers, we honor the immense impact this organization has had on the city that we both proudly call home.”
“Allegiant has been a tremendous partner, and we could not be more thrilled about this activation,” Vegas Golden Knights president Kerry Bubolz said. “We have encouraged our fans and business partners to ‘knight up’ in creative ways to show their passion for the team. Allegiant has taken this initiative to a whole new level with their VGK-themed aircraft, which will carry Vegas Golden Knights pride and excitement all over the U.S.”
