LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A day after the original "Storm Area 51" Facebook group organizer pulled out of the "Alienstock" festival set to take place later this month, new festival organizers announced their music lineup Tuesday.
Acts set to perform at "Alienstock" include Wily Savage, The Weird Kids, Daylight Sinners and Brothers of Alien Rock. The full lineup is listed on organizer's new "Alienstock" website.
Original "Storm Area 51" event creator Matty Roberts released a statement Sept. 9 pulling out of the Rachel, Nevada festival, stating that the current organizer didn't have the financing, contracts or infrastructure to put on the event.
In full, his statement said:
Due to the lack of infrastructure, poor planning, risk management and blatant disregard for the safety of the expected 10,000+ AlienStock attendees, we decided to pull the plug on the festival. The permit holder (Connie West) was given multiple opportunities to provide us with the proof that things expected at this festival were in place. In fact, she refused to provide to us, as agreed upon, contracts, proof of deposits or any paper proof of anything.
We are officially disconnecting from Connie West, Rachel NV and AlienStocks affiliation with them. We will no longer offer our logo, social media, website or Matty Roberts likeness or scheduled appearance. In short, the relationship has ended permanently, and AlienStock will be moving to a safe, clean secure area in Downtown Las Vegas as an alternative.
We are not interested in, nor will we tolerate any involvement in a FYREFEST 2.0. We foresee a possible humanitarian disaster in the works, and we can’t participate in any capacity at this point.
AlienStock is a brand that stands for unity and concern for like minded people. It’s grown into much more than a location. It’s a phenomenon that can only promise absolute safety and peace, and we need to move the Festival to guarantee that. Stay tuned for more news... it’s BIG!
- Matty Roberts Founder of StormArea 51 and the AlienStock Festival
The Little A'Le'Inn owner Connie West said the event will still take place.
"I'm going to do it on my scale," West said. "I'm going to do it the way I know how and what I've been planning for because I know no other way to do it. But it's still happening."
"I'm sad and I'm brokenhearted, but at the same time, it is what it is," West said. "If he chooses to go somewhere else, that's his choice. I'm still having a party because people are still coming to Rachel."
Roberts has since partnered with the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center to put on an Area 51 Celebration Event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.