LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Albertsons joined a list of supermarkets and stores, asking shoppers to not openly carry firearms. That list includes Walmart, CVS, Walgreens and Kroger.
In a twitter post Saturday morning, Albertsons Companies said:
"We see our grocery stores as a hub in local communities & we're proud to serve our neighbors. We want our stores to feel safe & welcoming for all, so we respectfully ask customers to not openly carry firearms in our stores unless they are authorized law enforcement officers."
Las Vegas locals reacted to the announcement on Saturday.
"I think it's really understandable because of how dangerous the world is, just going to the store can be dangerous," said Adrien and James Mendoza. "Even though someone is open carrying, you don't know what their intentions are, or if they're dangerous."
Valley resident Michael Gigante sees both sides since his dad occasionally partakes in open carrying. He also said it depends more on who is carrying the gun.
"My situation is a little different. My dad open carries sometimes, so I'm used to seeing it. But, I could see how some other people, coming from other households may be uncomfortable, more paranoid."
For the stores, it's an attempt to ward off potential shootings. For shoppers, it's another reminder to take safety seriously - not just in Las Vegas, but everywhere.
