LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Airbnb blocked thousands of Las Vegas bookings over the past year after implementing an "anti party" system, the company announced Wednesday.
Airbnb starting blocking certain bookings to avoid large gatherings and parties in summer 2020. The system restricts those under 25 years old with no history of positive reviews from booking entire home listings under certain circumstances.
Overall, Airbnb said approximately 3,600 people were blocked or redirected from making entire home bookings in Las Vegas.
Airbnb especially cracked down on popular "party weekends." In Las Vegas, here were the blocked bookings to prevent parties over popular party weekends:
- 4th of July: Over 1,850
- Halloween: Over 750
- New Year's Eve: over 1,550
Airbnb said the majority of guests treat hosts' homes and neighbors with respect, but that the anti-party system is in place to find "the needles in the haystacks."
Airbnb also acknowledged that some users may have been blocked because they didn't have a history of positive reviews, even if they weren't intending on having a party. The company said the system was a necessary tradeoff to ensure trust and safety.
