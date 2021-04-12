LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Airbnb announced it will continue to try and prevent house parties by blocking some reservations for the July 4 holiday in Las Vegas.
Airbnb would block one-night reservations during July 4 weekend for listings with entire homes, in Las Vegas and throughout the U.S. Airbnb said it would make exceptions for guests with a history of positive reviews.
Airbnb started banning certain types of reservations last year as many booked large houses to host parties amid the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, Airbnb instituted a "party ban" in Aug. 2020, with a occupancy capacity of 16 people and a ban on all large events at Airbnb listings.
The news comes as many tourists are returning to the Las Vegas area. A local Airbnb host said he saw a 200% increase in bookings in March.
