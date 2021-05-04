LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A pilot in the Nevada Air National Guard is making history.
Maj. Sarah Spy, a C-130 Hercules pilot for the 152nd Operations Group at the Guard, is now the first female instructor pilot ever for the Nevada Air National Guard.
Spy is already an accomplished Air Force pilot with more than 4,500 flight hours and numerous deployments. Spy joined the Air National Guard in 2002 in Ohio before joining the Nevada Air National Guard in 2020.
Spy said hopefully she inspires more women to consider becoming pilots.
