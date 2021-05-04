Maj. Sarah Spy, C-130 Hercules pilot for the 152nd Airlift Wing in Reno, Nev., sits in the flight deck of a C-130 Mar. 7, 2021 at the Nevada Air National Guard Base in Reno, Nev. Spy, who knew she wanted to be a pilot when she was eight years old, is slotted to become the first female instructor pilot for the Air National Guard after completing her instructor pilot course this year.