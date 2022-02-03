Air Force dad reunites with son

Kester Patrick and Kester Patrick Jr. reunite during an emotional school pick up at Green Valley Christian School in Henderson on Feb. 3, 2022. (FOX5)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A military dad surprised his son Wednesday afternoon by picking him up from school after he was deployed overseas.

Kester Patrick was deployed to Saudi Arabia with the Air Force and hadn't seen his son, Kester Patrick Jr., in almost a year. Kester Jr.'s mother and father decided to arrange a surprise pick-up at Green Valley Christian School in Henderson.

