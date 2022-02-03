LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A military dad surprised his son Wednesday afternoon by picking him up from school after he was deployed overseas.
Kester Patrick was deployed to Saudi Arabia with the Air Force and hadn't seen his son, Kester Patrick Jr., in almost a year. Kester Jr.'s mother and father decided to arrange a surprise pick-up at Green Valley Christian School in Henderson.
