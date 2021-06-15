LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County's Parks and Recreation Department announced that the Age of Chivalry Renaissance Festival will return to Sunset Park after a pandemic hiatus in 2020. The festival will run October 15-17, 2021.
Organizers said the event will immerse visitors in the Renaissance era with villages, merchants, historical reenactments, live performances, as well as food and beverages.
Advance tickets and three-day passes for the 26th annual festival will go on sale on June 25 at lvrenfair.com. Camping packages will also be available for the event.
