CARSON CITY (FOX5) -- Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford offered advice to tenants throughout the state on their new rights after a new law went into effect on July 1, 2019.
Existing Nevada law protects tenants and landlords from making changes to a current lease without the other's consent. According to a statement from Ford's office, even when a tenant has not signed a lease, landlords cannot impose unfair fees or eliminate grace periods for late rent payments.
Additionally, under current Nevada law, the decision to charge fees for new leases is up to the landlord.
Senate Bill 151, which went into effect on July, imposes limits and a minimum time period for landlords seeking eviction of tenants in Nevada, Ford's office said.
The law does not authorize landlords to independently raise rent, increase fees or make changes to terms of an existing lease. SB 151 also requires changes to existing, or even new leases, are incorrect.
Ford's office offered a general overview of some of the rights tenants have in Nevada.
CHANGES TO RENT AMOUNT FEES
According to Nevada law, after a lease contract is signed, a landlord may not adopt rules or regulations that affect the tenant's obligation to pay rent, utilities or other charges, Ford's office said.
"Landlords may adopt rules and regulations related to how the tenant may use the unit, such as building quiet times, pet allowance and the disposal of garbage, so long as they do not alter the length of tenancy and amount of rent," Ford said.
Any changes to rent of fees in long-term leases must be agreed to by both parties, and memorialized in a new lease or an amendment to an existing lease.
According to Ford, absent of an agreement from both parties, changes to to an existing lease cannot be made while the agreement is still in effect. In the absence of a lease, Nevada and federal law provide protections for those living month-to-month.
Before a rent increase, landlords must provide 45 days notice to tenancies longer than a month, and 15 days notice for tenants to tend to pay on a weekly basis, Ford's office said.
DISCRIMINATORY PRACTICES
Both Nevada and federal law prohibit discrimination in housing based on race, color, national origin, handicap or disability. These protections are in place, regardless of whether a tenant has signed a lease agreement.
"With regard to handicap or disability, this means that landlords must make reasonable accommodations in its rules, policies, practices or services if needed for a person with a disability to use the place where he or she lives," Ford said. "This requirement extends to those tenants requesting changes to the due date for rent to accommodate when they receive Social Security or other disability payments."
Additionally, landlords may not adopt policies or practices that unfairly affect groups based on race, color or national origin.
According to Ford's office, this can include things such as extra fees that affect some protected classes more than others.
Nevada tenants who are seeking assistance were advised to contact a legal aid organization or a private attorney. A list of statewide pro bono legal services can be found here.
