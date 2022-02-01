LAS VEGAS (FOX5) --The City of Henderson and College of Southern Nevada broke ground on Monday on the Center of Excellence, a multi-use development and advanced manufacturing training center in West Henderson. It is located near Via Inspirada and Volunteer Boulevard at 2200 Via Inspirada.
“The Center of Excellence is a monumental milestone in our economic diversification efforts to attract and retain businesses that bring high-tech, higher-paying jobs to Henderson,” said Henderson Mayor Debra March.
The Center of Excellence is a 17,000 square-foot, multi-use development that will also include offices for the City of Henderson Economic Development Department as well as a public art gallery and more.
The advanced manufacturing training facility located inside the Center of Excellence will be the primary source to produce Southern Nevada’s emerging manufacturing workforce, according to officials.
“This Center of Excellence will enable CSN and the City of Henderson to ensure employers like Haas Automation have access to a highly trained workforce, while also providing valuable training and access to good-paying jobs for Southern Nevada residents,” said CSN President Federico Zaragoza.
The Center of Excellence is expected to be complete in late 2022.
