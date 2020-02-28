LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Fire and Rescue was fighting a house fire in the central Las Vegas Valley Friday.
LVFR said the fire at 1916 Leona Street was called in around 8:22 a.m. Feb. 28. LVFR said heavy fire was present at the rear of the one-story house and was called in as a kitchen fire.
Assistance from the Red Cross was requested for an adult and two children displaced from the fire, LVFR said. No injuries were reported at the scene.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Good weather for a hood fire 🔥 on a Friday morning! Nice picture of the cherry van !
