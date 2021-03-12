LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Find your pet pot of gold at the Animal Foundation!
The shelter is holding their "St. Catty's Day" promotion March 12-17. Fees for cats six months and older will be waived.
The fee‐waived adoptions include spay/neuter surgery, microchip and up‐to‐date vaccines. A $10 license fee may apply.
The Animal Foundation is still doing appointment-only adoptions.
Call 702-955-5901 to make an appointment.
