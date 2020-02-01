LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A 38-acre property on the Las Vegas Strip is headed to bankruptcy auction.
The 38.56 acres, the previously planned site of the Skyvue observation wheel project, is directly across from Mandalay Bay. The site includes 750 feet of frontage on Las Vegas Boulevard South and is zoned for gaming, hotels, retail, restaurants, entertainment, resort uses and parking among other uses, according to a news release.
Desert Land, LLC; Desert Oasis Apartments, LLC; and Desert Oasis Investments, LLC filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy petitions in the District of Nevada on April 30, 2018.
“The auction process is intended to bring about an efficient, transparent and final sale of this property. The 12 parcels can be purchased individually or in the aggregate with offers reviewed and considered in advance of the bid deadline,” said Kavita Gupta, the Chapter 11 trustee.
“The southern part of the Strip is becoming a strong growth area due to the opening of the new Raiders stadium later this year," said Michael Stuart, broker at Colliers International, one of the exclusive real estate advisors for the deal. "There is limited opportunity for developers to take advantage of a site of this size and capitalize on the more than 42 million annual visitors.”
The approved bid procedures and full offering details are can be found at DevelopTheStrip.com. Bids are due April 30, and the auction will be May 19 for qualified bidders, the release said.
