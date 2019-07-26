LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – Crews are battling a 3640-acre fire in northeast Clark County near the Lake Mead National Conservation Area.
The Bonelli Peak Fire, first reported at 10 p.m. July 24, is burning mostly on Bureau of Land Management-managed public land, plus about 50 acres on Lake Mead National Recreation Area property about 15 miles southeast of Echo Bay, according to a release from the National Park Service.
No structures are threatened by the fire, and all roads in the area remain open.
To battle the blaze, two handcrews, plus aerial resources which include an air attack coordination platform, two single engine air tankers and two heavy air tankers, the release said. Airplanes and helicopters will use Lake Mead just south of Echo Bay to fill buckets and continue to the fire scene.
Aviation crews may also be using the Echo Bay Airstrip, the release said. The public should maintain a safe distance from all fire aviation, but may observe smoke and fire aviation operations in the Virgin Basin and Overton Arm. No drones are allowed in active fire areas, and drones are never allowed within Lake Mead National Recreation Area.
A temporary flight restriction has been placed over the fire. Before flying into the area, please Pilots are advised to obtain approval by contracting air-to-air contact at 123.675 for both transmit and receive before flying into the area. Contact is 52SA or Echo Air Attack.
