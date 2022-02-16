LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County's FixIt app aims to be an easy tool to address problems throughout the community.
The county launched the app in November 2020. Jim Anderson, chief of code enforcement, said it's a tool where residents can submit a complaint to various departments in the county. Complaints could be about illegal encampments, illegal dumping, abandoned vehicles, graffiti and more.
For the month of January, 1,993 requests were submitted. Code enforcement division received the most with 886 requests followed by public works, the constable's office, county commissioners and business license.
“The county wanted to come up with an easy way for residents who are having any issues going on in the neighborhood or issues they see around town to be able to report it just in one place, not try and find a department or calling around to different agencies," Anderson said.
Anderson met with FOX5 near Las Vegas and Lamb boulevards where they received a request to paint over graffiti.
Residents using the app can take a photo, write a description and drop a pin at the exact location of the problem.
Graffiti tops the list for the highest amount of complaints followed by trash and debris, abandoned vehicles and homeless encampments.
Two weeks ago, a resident on Fiesta Way in Las Vegas submitted a request through the app about a homeless camp in the middle of the neighborhood.
Anderson said they have to wait 30 days for the property owner to respond.
“We got that complaint right away, we sent an officer out there, we sent a notice to the property owner and we still have to give them an opportunity to clean the violation and have those folks removed and if they don’t then code enforcement will come in and make sure the property gets cleaned up," Anderson said.
Anderson said if there is a problem with squatters in a home or building they can get it cleared and boarded up immediately.
He said he hopes more people know the app is there.
"They’ll see an issue and they don’t know what to do with it. Right they see a problem in their neighborhood they’re not sure how to address the problem and so if they have the app, if people are aware that this app exists here’s your avenue to address the issue," Anderson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.