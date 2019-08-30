LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A long-awaited high-speed train from Las Vegas to the Los Angeles area could be completed by sometime in 2023, according to company Virgin Trains.
The company speculates about 12 million people could travel on the system annually.
Virgin Trains announced it would start construction in the first half of 2020 on the 180-mile stretch from Victorville, California to Las Vegas.
The trip would last 75 to 90 minutes each way and cost passengers around $60 for each direction.
The company said it planned to spend $4 billion of private money on the investment.
The rail plan was first introduced to the public in 2004 under Express West, made up of a private group of investors. Federal transportation officials later approved the corridor, though the project never came to fruition.
Virgin Trains USA acquired Express West and the project in April 2019.
Company officials said Virgin Trains will keep building the rail and add stops closer into the Los Angeles area. The process would take years of research and additional federal approval.
No word where in the Valley the train station could be built, but the company plans a site close to the Strip.
"It talks a lot about the confidence that the leadership of the company has in the Las Vegas destination," said Commissioner James Gibson of Clark County. Virgin Trains officials informed county authorities months ago of the swift plans to initiate construction.
"Between 30 and 35 percent of the visitors that come to Clark County drive here. Alternatives that get people here-- and another 12 million seats-- that can't be bad," Gibson said, noting the influx of more tourists with the Raiders' fall 2020 arrival and thousands of new hotel rooms under construction.
