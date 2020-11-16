$40,000 jackpot at Rampart Casino in Nov. 15, 2020. (Rampart Casino)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A 98-year-old Las Vegas local hit a jackpot over the weekend at a local casino.

The woman hit the grand hyperlink jackpot on a penny machine at Rampart Casino on Sunday, Nov. 15.

The woman placed a $1 total bet and brought home a jackpot of $44,649.29, a Rampart Casino spokesperson said.

