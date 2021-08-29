LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Fueled By The Fallen’s 9/11 angel tribute cars left Las Vegas on Sunday for a cross country tour.
The annual ride will end in New York City for the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. FOX5 photojournalist Gabriel Stutzky caught up with them at the Leatherneck Club before they took off on their journey.
The ride includes five tribute Chevrolet Camaros the group has used since 2011, when they were unveiled on the lawn of the U.S. Capitol for the 10th anniversary, said Kevyn Major Howard, who is known for his role as "Rafterman" in "Full Metal Jacket."
"There was an ultimate sacrifice paid by this country. And those lost on that fateful day, and these cars represent every one of those names, and also to help educate the children who are going to carry the great American flag tomorrow, they need to be educated," Howard said. "I'm here to teach your child to thank a hero today. You teach respect, you receive respect."
Howard said the cars include the names of each person who was killed on 9/11. Two of the cars represent the World Trade Center losses, one represents the Pentagon and flight 77, while another notes the first responders who died on the day.
The vehicles have more than 500,000 miles on them, said event organizer Tiffanie Kalisz. The vehicles will be retired after this trip.
"If you are on our routes, and you know we're coming through, here's my ask, bring your children out, stand on the overpasses, have an American flag and cheer us on as we come through the great American country, the United States of America," Howard said.
For more information, visit the nonprofit's Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.