LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The public is invited to an annual tribute march to honor and remember those who lost their lives in the September 11, 2001 attack.
The tribute march is happening on Sept. 11, 2021 starting at Fremont Street at 7 p.m.
The march will begin at Fremont and Main Streets, then head east down Fremont to the 3rd Street stage. At the stage, there will be a "Moment of Silence," the National Anthem sung by Carnell "Golden Pipes" Johnson, and the names read of all the firefighters and police officers who lost their lives in the attack.
All firefighters, police, military and pipes and drum bands are all welcome to attend.
"Sadly, many have forgotten. Sadly, many of our school children don't even know what September 11th or Patriot's Day is, or what it's meaning is," Mike Tomko, event organizer, said. "It is up to us to change that. We need to start raising funds and teaching awareness. Awareness of what happened that day, and awareness on what a firefighter, police officer, a military personnel face on a daily basis."
For more information, visit the Facebook page: Las Vegas September 11th Firefighter Tribute.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.