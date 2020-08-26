LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A 79-year-old woman died after a multi-vehicle crash in the west Las Vegas Valley Tuesday afternoon.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the crash happened around 3:15 p.m. Aug. 25 at the intersection of Decatur and Oakey boulevards.
LVMPD said a Nissan Altima was making a left turn from southbound Decatur onto Oakey and turned into the front of a northbound Kia Optima. The Kia hit the Nissan on the right side, causing the bumper of the Nissan to be thrown into the intersection hitting a nearby car at the stoplight.
The driver of the Kia and the driver and passenger of the Nissan were taken to University Medical Center for treatment. On Wednesday, police were notified that the passenger in the Nissan, a 79-year-old woman, died from her injuries in the crash.
The woman's death marks the 62nd traffic-related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction for the year 2020.
