LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol investigated a fatal motorcycle crash Monday morning.
NHP said the crash happened around 8:45 a.m. on S. Durango near the 215 off-ramp.
A Kia Sorento was traveling southbound on Durango approaching the Roy Horn eastbound off-ramp on a green light. Witnesses told NHP that a Can-Am three-wheel motorcycle was traveling eastbound on the Roy Horn off-ramp and ran a red light.
The front of the Kia hit the motorcyclist, causing the 70-year-old rider to be ejected. NHP said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
It isn't clear why the motorcyclist ran the red light, and NHP said impairment and speed don't appear to be factors in the crash.
Police closed surrounding roads for investigation and recommend avoiding the area.
