LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A crash involving seven vehicles caused major delays in the morning commute Friday.
Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Travis Smaka said the crash happened around 6:10 a.m. on I-15 southbound near the Sahara exit. The crash involved seven vehicles and closed three lanes for investigation.
Smaka said no injuries were reported as a result of the crash as of 6:30 a.m. There was no estimated time on when lanes would reopen to traffic. Traffic was seen backed up to Lake Mead Boulevard.
This is a developing story. Watch FOX5 News for your latest traffic report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.