LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in the northeast valley.
According to police, the crash happened around 9:45 p.m. near North Nellis Boulevard and Judson Avenue. LVMPD said a 52-year-old man was collecting scrap metal in the intersection. A 2005 Hyundai was traveling southbound on Nellis and struck the man, who was outside of a marked crosswalk.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The Clark County Coroner's Office will release the man's identity once next of kin is notified.
The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with police, LVMPD said. Speed and impairment were not considered factors in the crash.
Nellis was closed between Lake Mead and Carey. Judson is closed between Lamont and Betty Lane.
(1) comment
What a nice way to say,some druggy loser was scrounging aluminum cans !
