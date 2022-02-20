LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County's Marriage Bureau License issued their 5-millionth license on Sunday to a couple from central California.
County Clerk Lynn Marie Goya said she's been preparing for this day pre-pandemic. If COVID-19 didn't hit last year, the county would have reached this milestone then.
“It feels amazing my heart has been beating all weekend waiting for the right number to come up," Goya said.
Luis Pantoja and Myra Ramirez were the lucky 5-millionth couple from Patterson, California.
“We tried to keep it small but I guess it turned out to be pretty big," Ramirez said.
County Commissioner Tick Segerblom presented the couple with a Key to the Las Vegas Strip.
Goya presented the couple with a list of free gifts including $1,500 of roundtrip airfare on Allegiant Airlines and a diamond ring.
